MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe surpassed $950 per 1,000 cubic meters early on Monday, according to data from the ICE exchange.

The price of the December futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $951 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 80 euro per MWh.

The growth in prices has currently slowed down to $930 per 1,000 cubic meters.