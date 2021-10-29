Akkuyu NPP new unit license increases Rosatom's chances for new orders in Turkey — expert

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Obtaining a license for the construction of the fourth power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) increases Rosatom's chances of receiving its next "nuclear" order in Turkey, editor-in-chief of Atominfo.ru Alexander Uvarov told TASS.

"Obtaining a license for the construction of the fourth power unit of the Akkuyu NPP is a great success of Rosatom and another confirmation of the high quality and efficiency of Russian nuclear technologies," Uvarov said.

The expert noted the fact that the license was issued against discussions about the role and place of nuclear energy in the energy transition. "Turkey has confirmed its intention to have environmentally clean low-carbon nuclear power on its energy balance," Uvarov said, adding "Akkuyu NPP might not remain the only nuclear power plant in Turkey for long, and Rosatom's chances will be high when a supplier will be chosen for the next Turkish nuclear power plants."

It was reported earlier on Friday that Akkuyu Nuclear (part of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom) has received a license for the construction of the fourth unit of the Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu.

"The Nuclear Regulatory Board approved the construction license for the 4th power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the name of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC. The issuance of the license allows carrying out all construction and assembly works in the unit, including the important facilities for nuclear safety," the company said in the press release.

Akkuyu Nuclear is the operator of the construction. This company was established especially for this project and it is fully owned by the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom (over 99%)

The Akkuyu power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1200 MW each. After completion of construction, the station will generate about 35 bln kWh per year.

The construction of the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP began in April 2018, the second in June 2020. Upon completion of construction, the NPP with an installed capacity of 4,800 MW will generate about 35 bln kWh per year.