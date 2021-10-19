Google faces fine of up to 22 billion in Russia — Safe Internet League

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. US IT giant Google is facing a fine of up to 22 billion rubles (over $310 million at the current exchange rate) in Russia, Russian Safe Internet League director and member of the Russian Public Chamber Yekaterina Mizulina said on Tuesday.

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) said earlier in the day it planned to levy a turnover-based fine against the US-based company in court for its repeated failure to delete prohibited information. A deputy head of the watchdog, Vadim Subbotin, said earlier on Tuesday the fine can range between 1/20 and 1/10 of its annual revenues, but the exact sum is to be determined in a court process.

"According to Safe Internet League, Google’s earnings in Russia in 2020 amounted to approximately 220 billion rubles, including incomes generated through selling software and advertising, by all Google LLC subsidiaries such as Google Rus. Therefore, the fine may range between 14 and 22 billion rubles," Mizulina wrote in her Telegram channel.