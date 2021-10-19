Austrian, Russian ministers plan intergovernmental commission in Vienna for October 21

VIENNA, October 19. /TASS/. The meeting of the intergovernmental commission for discussing economic cooperation between Russia and Austria chaired by Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko is planned for October 21 in Vienna, Austrian Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs reported on Tuesday.

The Austrian side stressed that it pays particular attention to exports to Russia due to the considerable potential for the Austrian economy. "A plenary session of the mixed Russian-Austrian commission chaired by Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko is scheduled on October 21. Representatives of leading Austrian companies will also take part in it," the statement by the Austrian side reads.

Plans are in store to sign three agreements: between Primetals Technologies Austria and Metalloinvest company over the construction of a complex for the production of direct reduced iron, a cooperation agreement between Vienna Schoenbrunn Zoo and Moscow Zoo, a protocol of 17th meeting of the mixed intergovernmental commission.

On October 22, a meeting of the Russian-Austrian Business Council will be held in Vienna, where the representatives of business and regions of both countries will take part.