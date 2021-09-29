Russian, Turkish agencies have learned to compromise to mutual benefit — Putin

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the Russian and Turkish agencies have learned to compromise to mutual benefit, although negotiations sometimes proceed with difficulty.

"Negotiations proceed with difficulty sometimes, but the end result is invariably positive. Our agencies have learned to compromise to the benefit of both countries," Putin said at negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

Putin stressed that mutual investment kept growing.

"We have $1.5 billion of accrued Turkish investment in the Russian economy, while Russian investment in the Turkish economy stands at $6.5 billion," Putin said.

He pointed out that the two countries were implementing major projects.

"All proceed as planned," he added.