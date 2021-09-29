Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe pipeline recovering after two-fold drop on previous day

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline rose by almost 60% on Wednesday after an over two-fold drop on the previous day, according to data provided by the European gas transport operator Gascade.

Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe was up by 60% compared with Tuesday at 2.33 mln cubic meters per hour from 1.45 mln cubic meters per hour, according to Gascade.

Gas throughput over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline dropped more than twofold early on September 28. According to data provided by the European gas transport operator Gascade, gas pumping via Yamal-Europe plunged by almost 60% to 1.45 mln cubic meters per hour from slightly over 3.4 mln cubic meters per hour.

Gazprom said it was fulfilling all requests for gas supplies to Europe. The reduction of deliveries over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was temporary and caused by the requests of one of the clients.

The Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline stretches over the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany. The design capacity of the pipeline is 32.9 bln cubic meters of gas per year.