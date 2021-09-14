Central Military District’s ecologists collect 750 tonnes of scrap metal on Taimyr

YEKATERINBURG, September 14. /TASS/. The Central Military District’s ecology platoon collected 750 tonnes of scrap metal near the Volochanka village (the Krasnoyarsk Region). The servicemen managed to collect 150 tonnes above the planned amount, the Central Military District’s Head of the Ecology Safety Service Yulia Kolokolnikova told reporters on Tuesday.

"From early June, the military ecologists have collected 750 tonnes of scrap metal during the Arctic cleanup mission, thus they have collected 150 tonnes above the planned amount," she said. "The military have demolished and cut 25 metal structures and containers, pressed more than 5,500 barrels. This way, they have prepared the scrap metal for further transportation."

The military have completed the Arctic cleanup season and are heading for their permanent locations, she added.

The Arctic cleanup featured more than 30 servicemen and about 20 items of equipment, the Central Military District’s press service said.