Russia expects to bring trade turnover with Uzbekistan to $10 bln — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow expects the volume of mutual trade with Tashkent to reach $10 bln in the medium term, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article.

Lavrov recalled that in 2020 the Russian-Uzbekistan trade turnover reached $5.9 bln.

"In the medium term, we expect to bring the indicators of mutual trade to $10 bln," Lavrov said.

The minister noted that the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is working effectively, and the program of economic cooperation until 2024 is being implemented. He also pointed out that the volume of Russian investments in the economy of Uzbekistan amounted to $10 bln. In addition, Lavrov noted that in 2020 more than two mln citizens of Uzbekistan worked in Russia, who sent home more than $4.3 bln of funds.

"Scientific and technical cooperation on the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes is being approved as a flagship direction. The issue of building a Russian-designed nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, the first in the Central Asian region, is being reviewed. I am sure that the successful implementation of this project will allow the country to make a technological breakthrough," the minister said.