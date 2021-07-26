Nornickel plans to invest up to $353 million in Dudinka port upgrade

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Nornickel (the Norilsk Nickel Company) plans to invest up to 26 billion rubles ($353 million) in the upgrade of the Dudinka port in the Krasnoyarsk Region. The port’s capacity will grow by a third, the company’s Senior Vice President Sergei Dubovitsky said on Friday.

"We plan quite big investments in the development of that port," he said. "Under our basic program, we plan to invest in our own interests up to 26 billion rubles in the upgrade of the port, and thus its throughput capacity will grow by about a third."

The Dudinka port is managed by Nornickel’s Polar Division. It is both a sea and river port. It is connected year-round with Arkhangelsk and Murmansk, and during summer navigation seasons — by the river with Krasnoyarsk and Dikson. The port is connected with Norilsk by a railway line and a road.