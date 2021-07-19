Mi-171A3 helicopter to make maiden flight in early 2022

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The new helicopter Mi-171A3 will undergo the ground trials program after the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon and make the first flight in early 2022, press service of the Russian Helicopters holding said on Monday.

"The first prototype of Mi-171A3 helicopter will be presented at MAKS 2021, which will depart for the ground trials program and make the maiden flight in early 2022," the press service said.

The Mi-171A3 is the first domestic helicopter developed for offshore operations and offshore drilling platforms servicing, the press service said. "It has been developed in accordance with IOGP standards and fully meets more stringent requirements to safety of flights over the water surface," Russian Helicopters said.

The helicopter can carry passengers and cargo and perform search and rescue operations if required. Installation of a specialized search package, onboard winches, and medical equipment is provided to this end. The operator can convert the helicopter to the search and rescue versions on its own base.