Nord Stream 2 operation not requiring new permits — regional ministry

BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. Construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were approved by competent German agencies, and its start will be possible after confirmation of conformity of completed work to all standards by recognized experts, the Ministry of Energy, Infrastructure and Digital Development of Mecklenburg - West Pomerania told TASS on Tuesday.

"Both construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 were approved by competent authorities - the Federal Shipping and Hydrography Agency in Hamburg and the Mining Department in Stralsund. The first string has already been completed; construction of the other one is in progress. No new permits of aforementioned authorities are required for outstanding work and possible pipeline operation," the regional ministry said.

"Nevertheless, the start will take place only after recognized experts confirm that construction of the pipeline met standards," the ministry added.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s landfall is located in Mecklenburg - West Pomerania.