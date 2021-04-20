More than 20 hotels from Hainan's Sanya included in Meadin Academy rating

HAIKOU, April 20. /TASS/. More than 20 hotels located in Hainan's Sanya are included in the top 100 hotels in the ranking compiled by the influential research and consulting structure Meadin Academy, stated a message published by the city administration.

The Hotel Competitiveness Index (MCI) was compiled based on data as of March 2021. It includes a total of 22 hotels located in the resort city of Sanya.

The latest version of the corresponding rating also includes hotels in cities such as Nanjing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Macau, Xi'an and Changsha. The top three were headed by Chengdu Bluecity Spring Hotel (Chengdu city), Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe (Guangzhou city) and Grand Metropark Hotel Nanjing (Nanjing city). Hotels such as Crowne Plaza Sanya City Center, Rosewood Sanya and Sunshine Resort Intime Sanya are in Sanya's top-10.

By 2025, the Hainan authorities have set the goal of turning the province into an "international center for tourism and consumption." The Chinese island is often referred to as the "Eastern Hawaii" - natural landscapes, tropical forests, a developed hotel chain in combination with beaches and a coastline stretching along more than 1,900 kilometers attract guests from the most distant parts of the world. During the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), Hainan received about 352 million Chinese and foreign tourists.