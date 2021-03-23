Bank of Russia to strengthen protection, upgrade design of banknotes

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will continue reinforcing the protection and upgrading the design of banknotes with the nominal of 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000 and 5,000 rubles, the regulator says on Tuesday.

"In 2021-2025, the Bank of Russia will continue scheduled upgrading of notes of the Bank of Russia. The upgrade will comprise improvement of the protective package and updating the design of banknotes with the nominal of 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000 and 5,000 rubles," the Central Bank says.

Topics of federal districts of the Russian Federation will be used in the design of updated banknotes, the regulator noted. Upgraded banknotes will be released in 2022-2025.