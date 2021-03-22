Russia cannot rule out any western threats, even disconnection from SWIFT — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The situation in global politics forces Russia to take into account all possible threats from the West, including disconnecting the country from the international payment system SWIFT, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We cannot rule out any potential threats. You see that the sanction aspirations of our opponents, especially the United States, continue to rise," he said. "These actions are unreasonable and unpredictable. In this case, the situation obliges us to be alert," Peskov noted, commenting on the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who announced the need to move away from international payment systems controlled by the West.