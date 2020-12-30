Belarus receives first tranche of Russian state loan

MINSK, December 30. /TASS/. Belarus has received the first tranche of the Russian state loan amounting to the equivalent of $500 mln, the Belarusian Ministry of Finance says on Wednesday.

"Funds of the first tranche of the state financial loan in the amount equivalent to $0.5 bln were received at the account of the Finance Ministry on December 30, 2020," the Ministry says.

Money was received in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Belarus on provision of the state financial loan to Belarus, concluded on December 21, 2020.