Global Skytrax rating praises China's Hainan Airlines for the tenth year in a row

HAIKOU, November 16. /TASS/. For the tenth year in a row, Hainan Airlines, a leading carrier in the southernmost region of China, has been highly recognized by UK-based Skytrax, a globally-known air transport business evaluation consulting company According to the published rating, the company received five stars once again.

“We were going to announce this back in July, but COVID-19 made us wait a few months,” the Skytrax statement reads. “We are happy to announce that Hainan Airlines is maintaining a high level of service quality.”

The Skytrax rating has been published for 20 years and is considered the standard for assessing the quality of international air travel. According to these criteria, currently only 10 airlines in the world have five stars.

“2020 was a special year for the aviation sector. It brought difficulties that our company faced as well,” said Xu Jun, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hainan Airlines. “From the very beginning of the pandemic, we have taken measures to ensure control of the epidemiological situation and prevent the spread of the virus to secure passengers and crews".

He recalled that the Chinese airline has made a great contribution to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 by organizing charter flights to deliver doctors to locations where the most serious outbreaks of the disease caused by coronavirus have been recorded. "We are working on the quality of service, we are fighting for the reputation of our brand, <...> we believe in the rise and restoration of the aviation industry," he stressed.

Hainan Airlines ranks first among the most profitable commercial organizations on the Island of Hainan. According to the Hainan Entrepreneurs Association, in 2019 the airline's operating income exceeded 535.14 billion yuan ($ 80.22 billion).