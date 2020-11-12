Supreme Court releases Michael Calvey and all defendants in his case from house arrest

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Russia has changed the preventive measure for seven defendants in the case of the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey on the embezzlement of 2.5 billion rubles (about $32 mln) from house arrest to a ban on certain actions, a TASS correspondent reported.

"[The court hereby rules] to change the measure of restraint for the persons involved in the case from house arrest to prohibition of certain actions," the judge ruled.

The new measure of restraint bans defendants from changing their place of residence, leaving their homes at night, visiting the premises of Vostochny Bank and the First Collection Bureau, communicating outside of court sessions with persons involved in the case, receiving and sending mail and using telephone communication, except for emergency calls. The period of validity of the new preventive measure established by the court is January 13, 2021.

The Supreme Court took into account that the investigation of the case was completed and the defendants spent a long time under house arrest without any complaints from the law enforcement agencies. The court also took into account the positive characteristics of the accused and the presence of minor children. The court considered the information provided by Calvey about his illness and the need for daily walks. To ground the release of the accused, the court referred to the payment of 2.5 billion rubles (about $32 mln) to Vostochny Bank. Previously the allocation of this amount in the form of a loan served as the reason for the initiation of the case.

"I come to the conclusion that the circumstances which made the court choose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for the persons involved in the case have changed. The preventive measure in the form of house arrest is no longer needed and is not in the interests of justice," the judge said.