Hainan launches joint project with Ural Federal University

HAIKOU, October 16./ TASS/. The Hainan government has approved a cooperation agreement between Ural Federal University and the Hainan Institute of Economics and Business, stated a message published on the website of the regional administration.

The educational institutions have established a joint educational base at the Hainan Institute of Economics and Business. Training will be conducted in four specialties: management in the tourism industry, financial management, software technology and technology for the integration of electronic and mechanical systems. The training programs are designed for three years, annually the college will accept about 200 applicants.

According to the plans of local authorities, the creation of a joint educational base will boost the development of international education in the province and will contribute to the construction of Hainan's free trade port.

Ural Federal University is the largest university in Ural Federal District, with about 35,000 students attending classes. There are 13 scientific laboratories supervised by leading foreign researchers. The Hainan Institute of Economics and Business is located in the Jiangdong New District in Haikou, the provincial capital. It teaches 38 specialties and trains 12,000 students.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.