Lukoil designs polypropylene facility in Kstovo

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Lukoil is designing a polypropylene plant with the capacity up to 500,000 tonnes of processed feedstock per year at its refinery in Kstovo, the Nizhniy Novgorod Region, the Russian oil producer told TASS on Tuesday.

"The plant construction can be initiated after design completion and the final investment decision taking on the project," the company said. It is premature to speak about the expected commissioning time, Lukoil added.

Propylene from two operating catalytic crackers in the Kstovo Refinery, whose capacity will be expanded during the upgrade, will serve as the feedstock for the polypropylene plant. "This will make possible to fully support the polypropylene plant with the in-house feedstock in quantity of 500,000 tonnes per year. The future plant can become the largest petrochemical facility in Russia, integrated with refining processes within the framework of a single production site," Lukoil says.

Polypropylene has the second largest consumption volume worldwide after polyethylene.