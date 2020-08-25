Egypt postpones construction license issue for first NPP unit to 2021

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The license to build the first power unit of El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt implemented by Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom can be issued in the second half of 2021, Rosatom says in its corporate magazine.

"Head of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority of Egypt Amged El-Wakeel confirmed that issuance of the license for construction of the first unit of the El Dabaa NPP from the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) is expected in the second half of 2021. The license will make possible to initiate preparation for concreting of foundations of installations," Rosatom says.

Russia and Egypt signed an inter-governmental agreement to construct the first nuclear power plant in El Dabaa in November 2015. The facility consisting of four power units with 1,200 MW capacity each, will be built near the city of El Alamein on Egypt’s northern coast, 3.5 kilometers away from the Mediterranean Sea.