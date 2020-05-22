Russia commissioned world’s first floating nuclear power plant

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Academician Lomonosov, the first floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) located in Chukotka, was commissioned on May 22 after positive conclusions from Russian regulators, Rosenergoatom Company said on Friday.

"The project of constructing the floating nuclear power plant in the city of Pevek of the Chukotka Autonomous District can be considered as successfully completed from today. It becomes now the eleventh commercially operating nuclear power plant in Russia and the northernmost worldwide," Chief Executive of Rosenergoatom Andrei Petrov said.

FNPP generated first electricity for the isolated network of Chaun-Bilibunsky load center in Chukotka on December 19, 2019.

The world’s first floating NPP consists of onshore infrastructure and the Academician Lomonosov floating power unit equipped with two reactors. Electric capacity of FNPP is 70 MW and heat capacity is 50 Gcal/hour.