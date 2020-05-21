Kamaz launches sales of new flagship truck model

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Kamaz has begun selling its new flagship K-5 truck model, the KAMAZ-54901 semi-trailer truck. The vehicles will appear in regional dealerships in May - June, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The vehicle is covered by the state’s preferential leasing program.

“Production of the Kamaz-54901 was launched in 2019. Before the sales kick-off, batches of new tractors were turned over to several large carriers for a test operation. The model was evaluated under real conditions and finalized by the manufacturer according to customer reviews. As a result, in 2020, the company launched a proven product on the market," Kamaz said.

The company reported earlier that it planned to wrap up the vehicle’s certification and start the manufacture of Euro-6 eco-friendly trucks for the Russian car market in August 2020.

According to the business plan for 2020, Kamaz expects to sell 29,000 trucks domestically and 6,700 abroad. At the same time, the motor vehicle producer plans to occupy a 46% share of Russia’s truck market.

Kamaz is Russia’s largest truck manufacturer and is one of the world’s top 20 truck producers. The company turns out trucks, trailers, buses, engines, powertrains and various tools.

The largest shareholders of Kamaz, according to information posted on the company's website, are the Rostec state corporation (47.1%), Avtoinvest (23.54%) and the German concern Daimler (15%).