MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow-based Sheremetyevo airport is to close terminals E and C from March 20, flights will be transferred to terminal D and F, Dmitry Kaygorodov, Deputy Director General of Sheremetyevo told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

"From midnight, on March 20, we close terminals E and C for arrival and departure, and all flights that are currently operated at these terminals will be transferred to terminals D and terminal F," he said.