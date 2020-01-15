Russia pursues policy of gradual de-dollarization, says foreign minister

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Amid the US’ sanctions, Moscow pursues the policy of gradual de-dollarization of its economy and expansion of settlements in national currencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with The Times of India newspaper.

"Against the background of the increasingly aggressive use of financial sanctions by the US Administration, Russia continues its policy aimed at gradual de-dollarization of the economy. Together with our main partners, including India, we work on developing economic and legal mechanisms to reduce the negative impact of restrictions on bilateral trade and investment ties," the minister said.