Russia negotiating with EU creation of mechanism on dispute settlement at WTO platform

TASHKENT, November 2. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating the creation of a mechanism of dispute settlement at the platform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) with the European Union, Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government on Saturday.

"All (SCO member-states) reiterated commitment to WTO principles. As you know the WTO is facing a big problem with the appeal authority (on dispute settlement) now as the possibility to assign arbitrators there will be frozen," he said.

"However, certain countries are conducting bilateral talks now. We also participate in such talks on signing bilateral agreements, which will allow working efficiently at the WTO platform. We are currently discussing that with the European Union," Oreshkin said.