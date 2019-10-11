Extension of economic cooperation in CIS requires cutting trade barriers — Kazakh leader

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stated that it is necessary to cut trade barriers to boost multilateral economic cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Kazakh president’s press service reported following Tokayev’s speech at a session of the Council of the CIS Heads of State in Ashgabat on Friday.

Tokayev named the development of trade and economic collaboration as one of the CIS’ priorities.