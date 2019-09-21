Surgutneftegas commissions Lenskoye field in Yakutia

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS /. Russia’s oil producer Surgutneftegas commissioned a new Lenskoye field with proven oil reserves of 40 mln tonnes, the company said in a press release published on Saturday.

The new field was dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the East Siberian oil and gas province development. "Taking into account the Lenskoye field, the joint-stock company operates 7 fields and continues to actively develop the resource base in the region. The company conducts geological exploration at 26 licensed sites located in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Irkutsk Region and Krasnoyarsk Region," the press release said. According to the press release, Eastern Siberia is a strategically important area for Surgutneftegaz's activities. The region's share in the total oil production of the company in 2018 amounted to 15% or 9.1 mln tonnes.

For 15 years, a production infrastructure has been created in the region for the production and transportation of oil and oil products. Moreover, the company built the Talakan airport. The annual investment in Eastern Siberia is over 22 bln rubles, and for 2019, the company has planned 25.5 billion rubles in investment.

On August 28, Surgutneftegas registered the company Rion LLC, which, according to the SPARK system, will be involved in securities and investment management on the stock market. At the end of the first half of 2019, Surgutneftegas’ liquid assets amounted to 2.955 trillion rubles ($44 bln). On September 3, the capitalization of the company on the Moscow Exchange on September 3 reached 1.6 trillion rubles ($24 bln).