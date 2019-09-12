EU court ruling on OPAL pipeline will affect gas talks with EU, Ukraine — energy minister

European Commission has not taken steps yet to reduce Gazprom’s use of Opal pipeline

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The decision of the European Court of Justice on the OPAL gas pipeline will affect the negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission, which will be held in Brussels on September 19, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I think from the point of view of negotiations, this situation will be surely taken into account. In my opinion, this is a decision that affects the overall situation with the energy supply of European countries, with gas flows and gas supplies," Novak said.