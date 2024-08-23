Belarusian military completes exercise at Russia’s Ashuluk training range

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. Belarusian servicemen are leaving Russia’s Ashuluk training range (in the Astrakhan Region) after completing a tactical exercise involving Air Force and Air Defense units, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry has said.

Some servicemen will arrive in Belarus today on board a military transport plane IL-76MD, while the other units will leave Russia by train.

At the Ashuluk range, the Belarusian military personnel practiced combat S-300 and Tor-M2 SAMs missile launches. Also, for the first time Belarusian pilots fired short-and medium-range missiles from Su-30SM jets.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, who visited the training range, appreciated the results of the exercises.