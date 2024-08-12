Army 2024 international military and technical forum kicks off in Moscow Region

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The Army 2024 international military and technical forum has kicked off in the Patriot exhibition center near Moscow. Leading companies of the Russian defense industry will present about 1,500 products. The events will be held on August 12-14.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, about 110 official military delegations and foreign companies are planning to participate in the forum. A total of 191 bilateral meetings with foreign partners are planned. The scientific and business program of the forum includes about 100 events related to the development of the Russian armed forces and the defense industrial complex.

The forum was originally scheduled to last one week, from August 12 to 18. However, in July the organizers announced that the forum would be held on August 12-14. The first day of the Army 2024 international military and technical forum will be held in a closed mode, while on the second and third days specialists will be able to visit it using business tickets.