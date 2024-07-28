Russia celebrates Navy Day with Main Naval Parade on Neva River

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. A naval parade involving cutting-edge combat ships and gunboats, a submarine and sailing vessels began on the Neva River in St. Petersburg to celebrate Russia’s Navy Day.

Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin is reviewing the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg. The Russian leader traditionally reviews naval parades that take place on Russia’s Navy Day on the Neva River aboard a presidential review boat. Upon opening the event, he delivers his congratulations to the sailors of the Russian Navy.

The tradition to hold the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg "to honor glorious victories of the Navy that made a substantial contribution to defending the Fatherland" emerged in 2017. The relevant decree was signed by President Putin. The first Main Naval Parade took place on the Neva River on July 30, 2017.

This year, Russia’s Main Naval Parade on the Neva River involves 20 surface ships and gunboats, four sailing vessels and a submarine.