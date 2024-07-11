Rostec designs neuro network for optical drone detectors

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Tsiklon Institute designed a neuro network for optical drone detectors that increases the detection range 40%, Rostec said.

"Tsiklon Research Institute of Ruselectronics Holding has designed a neuro network for optical detectors of unmanned aerial vehicles that increases the range 40% The network was designed to automatize the optical detection means that scan the sky around the guarded zones. The computer vision and artificial intelligence technologies detect the aerial vehicle in advance, classify it and inform the operators about the necessity to jam it in case of a threat," it said.

The neuro network switches the jamming system into an automatic regime, it added.

"The project implemented by machine vision specialists of Tsiklon demonstrated a high effectiveness and potential for further development in the security sphere. We estimate that the new neuro network will increase drone detection range 40%," Tsiklon Technical Director Yury Koval said adding the technology can be used to protect critical infrastructure and private facilities.