Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants, plotting terror attack

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian-made Forpost-R attack drone destroyed a group of Syrian militants, plotting a terror attack on an oil processing facility in the country, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"In the past day, a Russian-made Forpost-R reconnaissance and attack drone destroyed a group of militants near the Faghdad oil refinery in Syrian desert. They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

Over the past day, Syrian militants attacked pro-government forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone two times. One Syrian serviceman was killed by a sniper in the province of Idlib.

Popov added that over the past 24 hours, the Russian military registered eight violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols. The reported incidents were related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

Besides, the coalition’s planes violated Syrian airspace in the al-Tanf zone eight times in the reported period. The violations were committed by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, as well as by A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft.

Besides, the Russian reconciliation center delivered aid to the city of Homs, supplying medical equipment to a local hospital and distributing around 2.4 metric tons of food among its patients.