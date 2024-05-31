Recon, FPV drones arrive for Russia’s Pacific Fleet forces in Kamchatka to fight saboteurs

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. FPV and reconnaissance drones have arrived for the Pacific Fleet’s forces stationed on the Kamchatka Peninsula to fight saboteurs, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles and FPV drones have arrived for the Pacific Fleet’s units stationed in Kamchatka and assigned with the tasks of fighting enemy subversive forces and capabilities. As of today, over 40 servicemen have undergone training in operating and employing FPV drones under the direction of instructors with the combat experience of using strike UAVs in the special military operation area," the ministry said in a statement.

At the first stage of their training, the military personnel studied the design and characteristics of drones and then trained on simulators. At the final stage, they gained the skills of operating reconnaissance and FPV drones on terrain, in particular, drones with a combat payload, it said.