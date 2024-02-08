Typhoon armored vehicle triggers major interest in Middle East

RIYADH, February 8. /TASS/. Middle East customers are aware of the upgrade of Russian Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicles according to the Ukrainian combat experience and display major interest in Typhoon and other armored vehicles, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

"Our partners in the region display major interest in protected vehicles of the Typhoon family and others. Russian MRAP vehicles of various designation have been considerably developed during the special military operation and our partners know they are created and modified according to combat experience," he said.

Russia is displaying in Saudi Arabia ZA-SpN Titan MRAP vehicle. The mine-resistant vehicle has a V-shaped hull bottom and anti-traumatic seats. It can be armed with a remotely controlled combat module.