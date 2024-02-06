Baltic Fleet conducts missile, artillery exercise in Kaliningrad Region

KALININGRAD, February 6. /TASS/. Exercises of missile troops and artillery units of the Baltic Fleet's army corps have begun at firing ranges in the Kaliningrad Region, the fleet’s press service has told TASS. More than a thousand servicemen, combat and special equipment are involved in the planned combat training, which will last more than a month.

"In the course of combat training events, in which over a thousand servicemen are involved, artillery and missile personnel will perform several hundred different firing tasks using Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, Giatsint large-caliber guns, Msta-S, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, Podnos mortars and other artillery weapons," the press service said.

In addition to live firing, combat crews will practice marches and deployment at firing positions, engineering work and camouflage, and perform various training and combat tasks on the ground, including special ones.

The Iskander-M tactical missile systems will carry out electronic single and group launches at targets simulating missile systems, airfields, protected facilities and command posts of a hypothetical enemy.

"The purpose of the planned field exercise, which will last more than one month, is the gradual alignment of artillery and missile units, improvement of combat training and practical skills of commanders to control fire in defensive and offensive operations," the press service said.