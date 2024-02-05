Western sanctions fail to bar Russian arms trade

RIYADH, February 5. /TASS/. Western sanctions failed to bar Russian arms trade as Rosoboronexport succeeded to streamline arms export mechanisms with partners, CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"Restrictions of western countries are demonstrations of dishonest competition and our partners clearly understand it. Naturally, after a massive economic attack on Russia and its military-industrial complex in 2022, some customers were confused as it happened for the first time in history. However, we rapidly streamlined the interaction mechanisms with an all-round support of the president of the country, state bodies of authority and financial organizations," he said.

In 2023, Rooboronexport cooperated with 30 countries, which corresponds to the average figure in the past ten years. "We have signed contracts worth over 12 billion dollars also for the latest Russian arms," he said.