Over 25,000 hi-tech specialists to join Russian battlegroups, newly formed units — Shoigu

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Over 25,000 specialists trained to employ hi-tech weapons will join the personnel of existing Russian battlegroups and newly formed military units, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a conference call with military commanders on Wednesday.

The broad use of hi-tech weapons in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine has prompted the need to increase the number of servicemen capable of effectively employing them, taking into account combat experience, the defense chief said.

"Over this year, more than 93,000 such specialists have been trained," he said.

"Over 25,000 of them are set to join the personnel of battlegroups and military units and formations that are being established. The results of the examinations have shown that the trainees have mastered the knowledge and skills at the required level. This has enabled them to start fulfilling service duties without additional training in troops," Shoigu said.