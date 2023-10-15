Russian forces improving their positions along frontline of special operation – Putin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian forces are conducting "active defense" and improving their positions along the engagement line in the area of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to the television program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin."

"What is happening now all along the entire length of engagement is called 'active defense.' And our forces are improving their positions across almost all of that area. It’s a fairly large area. This applies to the Kupyansk area, this applies to the Zaporozhye area, this applies to the Avdeyevka area," he said in the interview, according to a fragment that journalist Pavel Zarubin posted to Telegram.