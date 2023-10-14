Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian drones over Black Sea near Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Russian facilities were destroyed by the Russian Air Defense Troops over the Black Sea near the Krasnodar Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On October 14, at about 7:10 a.m Moscow time, the Russian military foiled another attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian facilities with the use of drones. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by the Russian Air Defense Troops on duty over the waters of the Black Sea near the coast of the Krasnodar Region," the ministry said.

There were no casualties or damage in Sochi, Mayor Alexey Kopaigorodsky said on his Telegram channel. "The airport and all systems of the resort city are working normally. The situation is under control of the operational headquarters. Thanks to all our defense block. There is no threat to the life and health of residents and guests, everything is calm in the resort," he added.