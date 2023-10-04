Russian combat robots to employ artificial intelligence in special military operation area

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence will be installed on Russian BR-1 and BRG-1 ground-based robotic vehicles to lay mines and evacuate wounded personnel in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Artificial intelligence based on the machine vision technology will be shortly installed on BR-1 and BRG-1 platforms. The systems will be capable of carrying out combat duty on their own without human participation. The tests of the platforms outfitted with artificial intelligence are due to take place already in October this year," the source said.

Currently, the platforms are run by a human operator, he said.

"After artificial intelligence is introduced, our platforms will be capable of monitoring a specific territory round the clock, tracking movements with the help of cameras and a thermal imager. Work is nearing completion to extend the platforms’ operating range. It will increase from 700 meters to 3 km without using a rebroadcasting transmitter until the end of September," the source said.

Russian troops have been employing BR-1 and BRG-1 robotic platforms in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine since 2023. The robotic vehicles have been engineered by the People’s Front jointly with a Russian scientific and production association whose name is not disclosed. It was reported earlier that over 90% of components for robotic platforms are made of indigenous materials.