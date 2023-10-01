Russian air defense systems intercept two Ukrainian Grom-2 missiles, debris fall in Crimea

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have intercepted two Ukrainian Grom-2 ballistic missiles, the wreckage fell on the territory of Crimea’s Dzhankoi district, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"At about 1:00 p.m. Moscow Time on October 1, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation with the use of two Grom-2 short-range ballistic missiles was foiled. The Ukrainian missiles were detected and intercepted in mid-air by the duty air defense systems. The debris of the downed Ukrainian missiles fell on the territory of the Dzhankoi district," the ministry said.