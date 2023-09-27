Missile producer CEO informs Shoigu about doubling production of high-precision weapons

MOSCOW, September 27. TASS/. The JSC Tactical Missiles Corporation has doubled the production of precision weapons under the State Defense Order and increased it by as much as three and a half to five times for certain types of weapons, the corporation’s CEO Boris Obnosov told Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"The head of the corporation, Boris Obnosov, reported to Army General Sergey Shoigu on the fulfillment of the Russian Defense Minister's order to increase production rates, which was given as a result of the inspection in March 2023. Over the past six months, the production of high-precision weapons has increased by two times, and for certain types of weapons by three and a half and five times," the ministry said.

It was noted that production output increased due to streamlining a number of processes, increasing the number of personnel, raising labor productivity and transitioning to a 24-hour shift schedule.