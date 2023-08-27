Ukrainian troops using guided bombs in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are making an extensive use of guided bombs in the Zaporozhye area, Dmitry Rogozin, who heads "The Tsar’s Wolves", a team of military experts who take part in operations at this section of the combat engagement line, told TASS on Sunday.

"As for the news, they [Ukrainian troops] have begun to widely use guided bombs," he said, adding that JDAM-type (Joint Direct Attack Muniton) bombs were used near the settlement of Vasilyevka.

"They are dropped at a distance from 40 to 75 kilometers from the target," he explained.