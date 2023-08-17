Granat-PG bomber drone revealed at Army-2023 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The Granat-PG strike bomber drone has been presented at the Army-2023 international forum for the first time, the Astron design bureau told TASS.

"This is the first time that we show the Granat-PG strike bomber drone system. The device is designed to carry out strikes using a PG-7VL anti-tank grenade. It is a good old munition, always available to Russian forces; the system’s advantage is that servicemen will have no trouble finding munitions. The Granat-PG is being successfully used in the special operation area," the design bureau said.

The bureau noted that the drone belongs to the first-person view (FPV) family.

"The high-resolution thermal camera installed on the vehicles makes it possible to identify a human shape 200 meters away and a car up to 500 meters away," the source said.

The drone has a range of up to 5 km, its maximum speed is 140 km/h and it can carry up to 1.6 kg of payload.

"The vehicle is being controlled through protected communication channels, which makes it resistant to enemy electronic warfare systems," the design bureau said.