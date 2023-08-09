Southeast Asian nations ordering field-tested anti-drone EW systems from Russian makers

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Several Southeast Asian nations have ordered Russian anti-drone electronic warfare (EW) systems that have been field-tested successfully in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, a source in the Russian defense industry told TASS.

"There are plans for delivering such EW systems as Krasukha and Sapphire to several Southeast Asian nations. Furthermore, there is also currently an order for Russian electronic warfare systems from an Eastern European customer," the source said.

The Sapphire electronic warfare system is used for defending facilities against all kinds of drones. Targets are reliably detected by the system at a range up to 30 km and countermeasures are applied at a distance of five km and closer.

The performance characteristics of the Krasukha system make it possible to detect all types of air targets, including those moving at or near ground level.