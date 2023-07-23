Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian camp near Kherson

GENICHESK, July 23. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed Ukrainian positions in three settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson, a camp near the Pridneprovskoye settlement, 8 vehicles, 2 120-mm mortars and 46 Ukrainian servicemen over the day, regional services told reporters on Sunday.

"The units of the Dnepr battlegroup destroyed Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements Dachi, Sadovoye, Molodezhnoye, losses: 30 Ukrainian fighters were destroyed, 17 others received wounds of various degrees. Two 120-mm mortars, their crews and ammunition were destroyed near the village of Antonovka, losses: 13 Ukrainian fighters were wiped out, two others received wounds of varying severity. In the area of Pridneprovskoye, a temporary camp of one of the Ukrainian units was destroyed, the enemy's losses: three fighters were destroyed, five others received wounds of varying severity, two vehicles of various purposes were destroyed," the source said.

In the island zone, a temporary Ukrainian camp in the area of Shirokaya Balka was also destroyed. Seven fighters were eliminated, eight vehicles were destroyed, 11 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded. In the direction of Kakhovka, near Mikhailovka, a 120-mm mortar with its crew and ammunition was destroyed.