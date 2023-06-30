Russia creates Argus-Kupol all-round drone suppression system

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed the Argus-Kupol jamming station to suppress unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by all-round powerful interference, Kaysant Research and Production Association Director for Development Alyona Balandina told TASS on Friday.

The state-of-the-art system was unveiled at the Special Gear exhibition running in Moscow on June 29-30.

"The Argus-Kupol is capable of thwarting the flights of one or several unmanned aerial vehicles within its operational range already at the start of its work. The system has been engineered both in its stationary and mobile versions," Balandina said.

Several Argus-Kupol jammers are currently being employed in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the executive said.

"The portable Argus-Kupol can be used for rescue operations and for protecting sites like trenches and strongholds. If we take larger antennae, we increase the operational radius and can cover vital facilities, including civil sites with the Kupol. We have rolled out several stations. They have splendidly undergone tests and are now being employed in the area of the special military operation. After we get feedback, the system will go into mass production," Balandina said.

As its specific feature, the system generates interference by all-round antennae and enhanced capacity radiation in required frequency bands, which helps shield approaches to a protected facility from all the sides, the Kaysant executive said.

The jammer can be produced in various dimensions, depending on the required scope of protecting the territory, she said.

"Depending on the size of the case and the antennae located there, the radius of operation can be altered. For example, a large diameter cannot be used on an open field, which requires using the Kupol with an operational range of 150 to 300 square meters that goes unnoticed by satellites, which perceive it as an error. Therefore, the small-radius system makes it possible to create a rescue corridor for evacuation," Balandina said.

The Argus-Kupol jammer halts drones or makes them gradually go down. In some cases, UAVs fall uncontrollably on the ground, the executive explained.