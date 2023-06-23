Russia’s Kh-31P missiles outperform US-made Patriot — manufacturer

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Kh-31P anti-radar missile has displayed better parameters in all combat situations than the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile, Boris Obnosov, the CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation told the RT television channel in an interview.

"We have long had simulation modules that allow us to compare our missiles with the US ones. We have a new Kh-31P anti-radar missile, which is better than the US-made Patriot in all combat situations," he said.

Earlier in an interview with TASS, Obnosov said that the Kh-31PD missile was able to emerge the winner in duels with the Patriot system. He also noted that aircraft armed with anti-radar missiles played a crucial role in today's combat operations in ensuring the control of airspace over enemy territory. The Kh-31P missile was highly praised during the Georgian conflict in 2008. The new modification of Kh-31PD missile is equipped with a broadband seeker head, which covers the whole range of current and predictable frequencies of operation of the potential enemy's air defense systems.