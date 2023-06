MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet in the DPR, intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles and 10 HIMARS rockets, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Air defenses in the area of the settlement of Platonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet. Over the past day, two Storm Shadow guided missiles and 10 HIMARS rockets were intercepted," he said.